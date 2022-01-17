‘He Said He Was Coming Inside - Then Gunshots’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is dead after he was shot outside his home on Friday night.

Although police have not released an official identification, relatives told The Tribune the victim is Rico Mildor, 31.

Sometime after 11pm, officers were called to the scene of a shooting incident that occurred on Pratts Close off Rupert Dean Lane.

“On the officers’ arrival at the scene, they found an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside his residence,” a police crime report noted. “He had several wounds about his body that were consistent with gunshots. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounced the body lifeless. Initial investigations revealed that the victim was outside his residence when he was approached by an unknown person who shot him several times about the body.”

The Tribune visited the scene yesterday and spoke with relatives.

The victim’s sister, Shelly Mildor said their mother Ghislaine Jean was the one who found him first, lying on the ground after the shots went off.

Ms Jean said when she came home from work that day, she met her daughter and son outside listening to music.

“I come from work, tired. I tell them I’ll be inside. I lay down. After a couple minutes later, she (her daughter) come lay down in the back of me,” Ms Jean said.

“I tell Rico don’t be long outside. I want him (to) come inside.”

She said her son said he was coming inside in a few minutes, however a short time later his mother heard gunshots.

The deceased was described by loved ones as a nice person.

“You could ask anybody. He sitting there. He don’t go nowhere. My son ain’t kill nobody,” his mother said.

His sister said she was still in shock.

“I still can’t believe it when I wake up in the morning, like it don’t feel real,” she said.

The family said they have no idea who is behind the shooting.

Mildor leaves behind two children.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS(8477)—or the nearest police station.