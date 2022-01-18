Man Charged With Murder Of Leon Griffin And Other Killings

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with the murder of four people last year, including well-known businessman and former Bahamas Taxicab Union president Leon Griffin.

Demargio Lockhart went before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to face several counts of murder and attempted murder in August, November and December.

He was one of four men taken to court to face murder charges in separate matters yesterday.

Police allege that the 21-year-old killed Griffin, the husband of former Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin, on December 23.

News of the former Bahamas Taxicab Union president’s death made headlines after he was found shot in the head outside his home at Winton Meadows.

Mrs Griffin found him slumped over in his vehicle shortly before 8 o’clock on the night in question.

Mr Griffin’s death came a month after two men, officially identified as Pablo Moss and Melvin Johnson, were killed following a shooting on Quakoo Street that occurred on November 23.

It is alleged that Lockhart, along with another, caused their deaths and also tried to kill Dion Bethel the same day.

Lockhart was also charged with trying to murder Leonardo Collie on November 28 and prosecutors said he caused the death of Lanisha Armbrister and attempted to cause the death of Drazen Dean on August 14, 2021.

Lockhart was not required to enter a plea to any of the charges. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until May 9 when he will be served with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Lockhart is represented by attorney Ian Cargill.

Also appearing in court facing three murder charges yesterday were 27-year-old Shaquille Bodie and 18-year-old Eltario Munroe.

The two are accused of murdering Kenneth Eulin, Gromyko Symonette and Justin Cash on October 29.

According to reports, on the date in question, a group had been on a porch on Prison Lane around 7pm when two armed men opened fire on them before running from the scene.

Two died at the scene and an injured man was taken to hospital, however he later died.

Due to the nature of the charges, the accused were denied bail and were remanded to the Department of Correctional Services.

They will return to court on April 28 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI}.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Darius Hall also appeared before the chief magistrate, accused of murdering David Gray and trying to murder Carlos Newland and Chavez McPhee on December 22, 2021.

However, he was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to May 4 for a VBI.

Hall was further charged with several firearm related offences after police said they found him with an unlicensed firearm, prohibited weapon and illegal ammunition on January 10.

His co-accused, Ashton Wilson, 20, was charged with one count each of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

However, the two denied the allegations and the chief magistrate adjourned the case to May 4 for trial.

Bail was also deferred until January 20.