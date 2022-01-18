As Row Over Cost Of Dubai Trip Rages On, Brave Says: ‘It Is All About Making Friends’

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the presence of a Bahamian delegation in Dubai for the Expo 2020 event is a chance to develop friendships and tourism.

His comment, made yesterday in Dubai, comes as some Bahamians question the size of the Bahamian delegation and the cost of the event.

“We consider Expo fundamentally to be about the relationship between the peoples of the world, the promotion of friendship and co-operation through culture, and the unyielding capacity of human beings to pursue a higher order of civilisation, through innovation and adaptation,” Mr Davis said.

“It is a chance for countries to get to know each other better or perhaps, introduce themselves to each other for the first time. Many Bahamians here in Dubai have been surprised at how many people have never heard of The Bahamas. Our presence and participation are opportunities for both friendship and tourism.

“We want you to come and visit: to stay awhile, and experience how life can still indeed be ‘Better in The Bahamas’. And as you get to know us, we relish the opportunity for us to get to know you. At Expo, each of us wants to show the best of us.”

Mr Davis said it is sometimes difficult for the voices of small countries like The Bahamas to be heard on the world stage.

“But we know that when we sing and dance and fully express our creative, cultural identity, we make a much bigger splash in the global imagination,” he said.

“And in turn, we know that it is also a chance for us to see others, to listen to them and to learn. By building friendships, by exploring joint opportunities, and by working together to overcome the great global challenges of these times, this is how the ‘Spirit of Expo’ is kindled and will continue. This is what happens when we get to know the best of each other.

“Whether it is an investment in a growing technological future, or acting jointly to address the existential challenges of climate change, for each of us here, for all of us around the world, we can be certain that we are all in this together.

“We are very grateful and proud that so many Bahamians have been able to attend this Bahamas National Day at Expo. It is thanks to the ongoing support of our hosts, the government of the United Arab Emirates, that I am also able to share in this day.

“The technology and other innovations on display are breathtaking. The immersive cultural experiences, so very stimulating. And the sense of feeling and the possibilities inspired so boundless, that, as I gaze out at the multitude of faces and races, I sense that the bonds of our great human family have already strengthened.”

Yesterday in Dubai, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

According to a press release from Bahamas Information Services, the MoU “begins a fruitful relationship between The Bahamas and UAE”.

“The UAE government is committed to providing technical assistance through their technical assistance programme,” the press release said. “Embedded in the agreement, is a provision that at least 50 percent of the participants in the training programme are women.

“Both The Bahamas and UAE are committed to working together on several fronts for the mutual advancement of both countries. The exchange of information will be invaluable as The Bahamas continues to push through the setbacks of the pandemic toward national and economic growth.”