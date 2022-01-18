As Row Over Cost Of Dubai Trip Rages On, Brave Says: ‘It Is All About Making Friends’

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the presence of a Bahamian delegation in Dubai for the Expo 2020 event is a chance to develop friendships and tourism.
His comment, made yesterday in Dubai, comes as some Bahamians question the size of the Bahamian delegation and the cost of the event.
“We consider Expo fundamentally to be about the relationship between the peoples of the world, the promotion of friendship and co-operation through culture, and the unyielding capacity of human beings to pursue a higher order of civilisation, through innovation and adaptation,” Mr Davis said.
“It is a chance for countries to get to know each other better or perhaps, introduce themselves to each other for the first time. Many Bahamians here in Dubai have been surprised at how many people have never heard of The Bahamas. Our presence and participation are opportunities for both friendship and tourism.
“We want you to come and visit: to stay awhile, and experience how life can still indeed be ‘Better in The Bahamas’. And as you get to know us, we relish the opportunity for us to get to know you. At Expo, each of us wants to show the best of us.”
Mr Davis said it is sometimes difficult for the voices of small countries like The Bahamas to be heard on the world stage.
“But we know that when we sing and dance and fully express our creative, cultural identity, we make a much bigger splash in the global imagination,” he said.
“And in turn, we know that it is also a chance for us to see others, to listen to them and to learn. By building friendships, by exploring joint opportunities, and by working together to overcome the great global challenges of these times, this is how the ‘Spirit of Expo’ is kindled and will continue. This is what happens when we get to know the best of each other.
“Whether it is an investment in a growing technological future, or acting jointly to address the existential challenges of climate change, for each of us here, for all of us around the world, we can be certain that we are all in this together.
“We are very grateful and proud that so many Bahamians have been able to attend this Bahamas National Day at Expo. It is thanks to the ongoing support of our hosts, the government of the United Arab Emirates, that I am also able to share in this day.
“The technology and other innovations on display are breathtaking. The immersive cultural experiences, so very stimulating. And the sense of feeling and the possibilities inspired so boundless, that, as I gaze out at the multitude of faces and races, I sense that the bonds of our great human family have already strengthened.”
Yesterday in Dubai, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.
According to a press release from Bahamas Information Services, the MoU “begins a fruitful relationship between The Bahamas and UAE”.
“The UAE government is committed to providing technical assistance through their technical assistance programme,” the press release said. “Embedded in the agreement, is a provision that at least 50 percent of the participants in the training programme are women.
“Both The Bahamas and UAE are committed to working together on several fronts for the mutual advancement of both countries. The exchange of information will be invaluable as The Bahamas continues to push through the setbacks of the pandemic toward national and economic growth.”
Comments
themessenger 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
“ But we know that when we sing and dance and fully express our creative, cultural identity” For the last fifty years all our governments have been able to do with any efficiency is sing and dance, nothing of substance SMT!
moncurcool 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
Why are they surprised? What had the Bahamas done to get their attention?
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
So, straight from Expo 2020 website, here's what Dubai said the Sustainability District where the Bahamas is, is all about
"Sustainability District: As you explore the Sustainability District, you’ll SEE SOME OF THE WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY IN ACTION, what countries are doing to champion sustainability, and experience how the human race can enjoy living in harmony with nature in a high-tech future"
Basically, what I gather from the Expo website is, people will be coming to the Sustainability District to see the Bahamas display examples of some of the world's most advanced technology addressing Bahamian problems
"The technology and other innovations on display are breathtaking.
Of course! Those countries spent the last five years identifying problems facing their people, then dreaming, envisioning, planning and implementing technical solutions with the purpose of "displaying advanced technology to the world"
We could sing good though
KapunkleUp 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
It's about making friends - this pretty much sums up the level of expertise Davis and his minions have about running our country's economy. I would respect him more if he just came out and said it was an all expenses paid vacation for his friends. If Davis wants a new friend, he should get a dog.
bahamianson 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
Yeah , it's all about making friends, but you are making the friends. when an investor from that conference comes over to make the investment, whom is to benefit first? The politician whom made the friend benefits because he or she gets in on the action first. we the people, get left in the dark because we didn't make the friend. You , the Prime minister get the gift from the country and you put it in your house. The gifts should go in the museum, not your house. The politicians always benefit and the layman whom she or he represents gets a turkey and a campaign shirt for Christmas!
John 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is part of The Government of the Bahamas. They spent under $100 million on advertising in digital, print, and national TV in the last year. They invest in premium ad units and advertised on over 100 different Media Properties in the last year across multiple Media formats. Bahamas Ministry of Tourism launched and advertised 2 new products in the past twelve months <
When you put things in perspective just 1 percent of the Ministry of Tourism’s annual budget was spent on the trip to Dubai. And some people ask, ‘How much value will the country get from this trip?’ The fact is, like advertising the results are not immediate. Some will remember their experience or interaction with the Bahamas at the expo three, four, even five years from now and some may decide to visit The Bahamas. Then there are the spin-off effects. Is it much to do about nothing? Trade shows and expos like this are costly to plan and put on, but those who plan them know the value of the experience and the exposure.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
THIS EXPO HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH TOURISM
They are floating that either because they have no idea what they're talking about or to distract you from the fact that the money was not used to meet the objective.
Placing this project under Tourism was a BIG mistake. It should have been more correctly placed under Works and Environment with Tourism receiving a "space" in the overall design
There is a reason Michael Diggiss was selected as Project Manager and not a Tourism expert.
John 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
So if it had nothing to do with tourism, then why give tourism a ‘space’ in the overall design? You mix up like conch salad ma bey
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Because its and opportunity
John 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
It’s a tourism opportunity , yes?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Read my comment under this. I cant type twice. I already explain to you the difference between "the objective"
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
I think in Marketing they call that upselling. What we did instead was forget all about the burger product we was supposed to be selling, the one that was on the flyer, and just offered the cotton candy
tribanon 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
MESSAGE TO DAVIS:
MAKE YOUR USELESS FRIENDS IN THE MIDDLE-EAST BY SPENDING YOUR OWN PERSONAL FUNDS RATHER THAN SQUANDERING OUR COUNTRY'S VERY LIMITED FINANCIAL RESOURCES.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
For those that dont know, the world has moved on from Hurricane Dorian. We should too. Not in terms of assisting victims but in terms of continuing to use it as a crutch for what we havent done.
John 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
So what if the government collects all the royalties due from the tiefin of sand and aragonite plus its share of the treasure on the five sunken ships )$5 billion in total) plus add a ‘splurge tax’ of $20 on every tourist that visits this year, then sends every Bahamian, that wants to go, to Dubai? Will that make yin’s feel better?
realfreethinker 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
You really need to up your discourse.
John 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Actually bIm bringing nit down to the level of the masses
TalRussell 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Thought by now, Exumas PopoulacesCommeners', would've heard from one de colony's 100+ traveling delegation, if Swimmin' Wit' De Pigs' exhibition, met wit' a roaring tourism magnet success at EXPO Dubai, ― Yes?
jamesg30 14 minutes ago
Didn't Fred Mitchel make enough friends the last time he went under the Christie administration? Again, this is the most expensive F-1 race to attend IN THE WORLD!!!!! What in the WORLD do we expect to get from this waste of money? Brave, Fred, and all the good old boys having a good time? That's all I can see. Track the rate of return on this joke of a trip. How much will it cost in the end and how much business does it attract to the Bahamas. I know the answer already. You do too.
Proguing 9 minutes ago
There are apps now to make friends, no need to fly to the other end of the planet...
