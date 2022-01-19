Report Of 'Downed Plane' Sparks Search Off New Providence

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE officers and Defence Force officers searched waters at the Eastern end of New Providence Tuesday night after receiving a report of a downed plane.

However, officers found no debris and were unable to confirm that a plane had crashed up to press time, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters.

Officers were expected to resume their search this morning.

ASP Peters said: “Sometime around 9.50pm we received reports of a plane crash in the area of Solomons Lighthouse along the Eastern Road. Immediately our marine assets were dispatched and they included a defence force and police marines. They combed the area here along the Fox Hill Creek. However, there was no debris found of any plane in the vicinity. Subsequently, our search has ended. We also would’ve made contact with the Air Traffic Control who confirmed that there were no planes in this area during the time of the reporting of the plane crash.”

He said police have information about the person who filed the report, adding that the person who made the report said they believe they saw a flare gun signal.

He could not say exactly what time authorities arrived at the scene.

“Shortly after the complaint was made a senior officer would have arrived on the scene and confirmed with the police control room that he was here,” he said. “A sea asset collected that officer and he along with the other rest of officers inclusive of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force combed the area, this general area, proceeding further west…and was not able to discover debris of any fallen craft in the vicinity.