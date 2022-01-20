In-Person Classes To Resume On Monday

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

STUDENTS across the country will return to school campuses for in-person learning on Monday, the Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training announced yesterday.

The ministry said it made the decision on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

A statement noted that there was a need for all to exercise extreme caution and adherence to the established health protocols.

In addition, mask wearing and sanitisation is mandatory along with social distancing and temperature checks, the ministry said.

There also will be the implementation of staggered breaks, outdoor eating and quarantine and isolation where applicable.

“Information regarding the scheduling of public-school students’ return to campus will be provided by a variety of sources, including the (ministry’s) website, Facebook page and other media platforms,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

“However, parents are advised to visit their child’s school’s Facebook page and any other such social media. Additionally, parents should feel free to contact their child’s school directly for specific details pertaining to the hybrid schedule, as schedules may differ from school to school.

“Private schools which have met their NAECOB and/or Pre-School and Day Care Council registration requirements and have submitted their updated COVID-19 mitigation plans, may continue to operate. Further discussions to address a variety of related issues will be held with private school operators shortly.

“As students across the archipelago return to in-person learning, the (ministry) expects full cooperation from all stakeholders involved. Parents are strongly encouraged to ensure that their children adhere to all protocols and that they fully engage in all aspects of their learning on and off campus. As the return to on campus learning is highly anticipated, it is expected that all stakeholders in education will do their part to ensure a safe and effective learning experience for all students.”

The announcement should prove welcomed news for some parents who had been advocating for weeks for schools to reopen in a face-to-face setting.

They had planned to demonstrate later this month for schools to reopen. Some parents were yesterday questioning how Fusion Superplex was being allowed to launch a virtual supervision programme at its facility on Gladstone Road while schools were closed to in-person learning.

One parent said: “Please explain to us how this is approved? To have a group of students sitting in a classroom with a teacher, but schools aren’t allowed to be open.

“Families with money get their kids a better classroom environment while the hard-working parents suffering on with kids at home. How is this possible? How is this fair?

“This is what the MOH has been telling us what we can’t do. Please help us.”

Officials had planned to reopen public schools in the second week of January with a hybrid model involving face-to-face instruction.

However, in late December, Dr Darville said the resumption of face-to-face learning in public schools had been postponed by at least two weeks as officials grappled with the fourth wave of COVID-19.