Pm Dismisses Dubai Row As ‘Political Mischief’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says he views the backlash his administration received over the decision to carry a delegation to Dubai as nothing more than “political mischief”.

He told The Tribune yesterday that if the country did not go to the United Arab Emirates, it would have been viewed as “ungrateful” in response to the country spending nearly $4m on The Bahamas’ behalf.

In addition to the $3.5m spent by the United Arab Emirates, The Bahamas’ price tag for the event was up to $1m while private sponsors put up $500,000.

The Davis administration has been the subject of much criticism over the trip which saw more than 100 people travel to Dubai to participate in Expo 2020.

“You call it pushback,” Mr Davis said in response to a question from The Tribune. “I just call it political mischief and you would expect political mischief in these times, particularly when you are doing good.

“As the anecdote goes now and the popular song goes ‘dogs ain’t ga bark at a parked car.’ This government is moving and so I expect to hear barks.

“So, I am not surprised that you will hear the political spin on whatever we do, but I can say that we had quite a successful trip and it would have been very ungrateful for us not to have participated, particularly after the host country invested near $4m in building a pavilion and investing on our behalf to ensure that we are there.

“It would have been an ungrateful act on our part not to participate.”

He said despite the criticism, the trip yielded successes, adding Public Service and Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell remained there to tie up loose ends.

“We entered into several (memoranda) of understanding. We just didn’t go for the event, but we took the opportunity to speak to the government of the United Arab Emirates and we have entered into at least three (memoranda) of understanding.

“The minister of foreign affairs I left him there to wrap those up and as soon as he is back more will be made known of what the other successes (are), but the more particular success is that we introduce ourselves to the world.

“Many Bahamians went on their own and they were surprised to appreciate that a lot of people don’t know about The Bahamas and they found that surprising.

“So, we had the opportunity to not just introduce ourselves to the world, but let the world get to know the best of us and I think the best of us was on display.”

He spoke to reporters on the sidelines of an event last night.

Mr Davis said earlier this week while in Dubai that the presence of a Bahamian delegation at the expo was a chance to develop friendships and tourism.

“We consider expo fundamentally to be about the relationship between the peoples of the world, the promotion of friendship and co-operation through culture, and the unyielding capacity of human beings to pursue a higher order of civilisation, through innovation and adaptation,” Mr Davis said earlier this week.

“It is a chance for countries to get to know each other better or perhaps, introduce themselves to each other for the first time. Many Bahamians here in Dubai have been surprised at how many people have never heard of The Bahamas. Our presence and participation are opportunities for both friendship and tourism.

“We want you to come and visit: to stay awhile, and experience how life can still indeed be ‘Better in The Bahamas’. And as you get to know us, we relish the opportunity for us to get to know you. At Expo, each of us wants to show the best of us.”