Woman Killed, Man In Hospital After Suspected Murder And Attempted Suicide

A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after a suspected murder and attempted suicide on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at a house on Miami Street shortly before 6pm and found a man and woman in a bedroom with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced lifeless at the scene and the man was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical. An infant was also taken to hospital but later discharged.

According to initial investigations, the man had arrived at the home and entered the room where the woman and the infant were, locking the door. Moments later, others in the house heard the sound of gunshots. Police say evidence suggests the man shot the woman and turned the firearm on himself.

The matter remains under investigation.