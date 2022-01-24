Calls For Pm To Resign Over Isolation Breach

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard on Friday blasted Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis for breaking quarantine last month as the nation battled its fourth COVID-19 wave, labelling the decision as a “very serious one” and a “betrayal of his oath to uphold the law.”

Meanwhile, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has called for the Prime Minister’s resignation in view of the incident.

They were responding to Mr Davis’ recent revelation that he left quarantine to purchase Christmas gifts at former Taxicab Union President Leon Griffin’s store on Bay Street just moments before receiving news of his death.

However, in a statement released on Friday evening, the Office of the Prime Minister said Mr Davis did not breach the 2021 Health Services Rules by leaving quarantine last month, saying the nation’s leader had not been ordered to sequester by a medical professional.

“As Christmas approached, Prime Minister Philip Davis was informed that he had been exposed to persons who had tested positive for COVID,” the OPM’s statement said. “

Between the 22nd and the 24th of December, he took three COVID tests—two PCR and one antigen—all of which were negative. Because the Prime Minister has had two vaccine shots and a booster shot, in addition to a prior infection, and because he had multiple negative test results, he was informed he posed little transmission risk.”

The statement continued: “At no time did the Prime Minister breach the regulations in the Health Services (COVID-19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021. The Prime Minister was not ordered into quarantine by a medical officer, as described in Article 19 of (of the Health Services Rules).”

The Prime Minister made the remarks about leaving quarantine while speaking at Griffin’s memorial service held at the Progressive Liberal Party’s headquarters on Thursday.

Giffin was found shot in the head outside his home by his wife, former Cabinet Minister Melanie Griffin on the night of December 23, 2021.

Speaking at Thursday’s memorial, Mr Davis told attendees: “To all of my parliamentary colleagues and persons present, I think I was the last person that Griffin spoke to before he was killed in person. After that conversation, I got a telephone conversation with Melanie.

“I was supposed to be in quarantine and Christmas was nearing as we know and I ordered all of my Christmas gifts and I needed to pay for them so, I called the store and I said, ‘Look, I’m in quarantine and I need to pay for the things, but I can’t be seen out.’

“They said ‘Well when we close the store, we’ll let you know when the store is empty and you can come by.’ So, they called the aide about 10 minutes after six to say, ‘All clear, come now.’”

Mr Davis said he met Mr Griffin shortly after entering the store and added the two spoke briefly, reminiscing of the past.

“The store was empty. Only the workers were there and surprisingly ‘Griff’ was there. I didn’t expect to meet ‘Griff’ and we started to talk,” Mr Davis said.

“I said, ‘Griff, I ain’t see you for ‘lil while.’ He said, ‘Well, Brave, I’m here’ and he spoke about some of the Christmas season. I said ‘Griff, you remember years ago when you and I would’ve been by Bright Leaves talking.’ That’s where we hung out often when he was president of the taxi union. We’ll be just right around the corner. We’ll be there and have lunch and talk.

“I remember reminiscing about those days and then he started to express to me some things. What a wonderful conversation,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr Davis went into quarantine on December 22 after being exposed to the virus from a close relative at a family gathering. Among those close to him who tested positive was his wife, Ann Marie Davis.

However, after multiple tests, Mr Davis said he maintained a negative status.

In a statement released Friday, Mr Pintard lambasted Mr Davis’ behaviour as “irresponsible” and said it speaks to him and his government’s “less than serious” attitude as it relates to enforcing current health rules.

He also said the Prime Minister’s actions could have resulted in serious consequences for the country.

Mr Pintard said: “Prime Minister Davis’ admission to breaking the COVID-19 quarantine law enacted by his own government is a betrayal of his oath to uphold the law. It is a very serious offence for the head of a government to breach laws that he has a legal obligation to uphold.

“This irresponsible behaviour of the Prime Minister undermines his and his government’s moral authority to compel the public to follow laws that he has willfully chosen to ignore. And as it is another example of the less than serious attitude of the government in promoting and upholding health protocols to contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the population.

“Sadly, his behaviour has been revealed only days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level Four travel notice for The Bahamas advising Americans not to travel here because of the rampant spread of the disease. There must not be one law for the Bahamian citizen and another law for the leader. Law abiding citizens may justifiably question whether this Prime Minister has the moral authority to lead the charge in the midst of COVID.”

According to the 2021 health services rules, people who break quarantine after being kept in isolation by a medical professional may be subjected to a fine of up to $1,000 or up to two years in prison.