Editorial: Prime Minister Must Answer Over Quarantine Trip

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has some serious questions to answer.

Mr Davis was in attendance at a memorial service at the PLP headquarters for Leon Griffin when he startlingly admitted to leaving quarantine.

He was telling the story because he believes he was the last person that Mr Griffin spoke to before he was killed.

The situation came about because the Prime Minister had some Christmas shopping to pay for at a shop owned by Mr Griffin – and left quarantine to do so.

He called the store, told them that he was in quarantine but he needed to pay for the items, “but I can’t be seen out”.

An arrangement was made which led to an aide to the Prime Minister calling him when the store was closed when Mr Davis visited the store, entering by a side entrance.

There are two different situations here that require answers.

The first situation is the matter of whether Mr Davis broke the rules in leaving quarantine. Certainly, in saying he couldn’t be seen and entering by a side entrance does not look good.

Further, there is no justification in leaving quarantine to go to pay for something. There are no end of ways in which Mr Davis could have arranged payment, from paying by card over the phone, making an online transfer, or arranging for the money to be dropped off on his behalf.

The second situation is that if what Mr Davis says is true, and he was one of the last people to see Mr Griffin alive, then has he been interviewed by the police about the matter?

The two men talked at length, it seems – did Mr Griffin raise anything that might be of value to the investigation?

Already, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle has suggested the motive behind the fatal shooting was not armed robbery – but did Mr Davis have anything to say to Mr Rolle on the matter, or other investigators?

It seems remarkable that the Prime Minister of the country was the last person to see a murder victim before their shooting.

Mr Griffin had been the owner of the local franchise of a jewellery business locked in a $34m legal battle with an overseas supplier. Had he raised any concerns regarding that process with Mr Davis?

One of the steps in investigating the shooting will have been to retrace Mr Griffin’s steps, to establish the events that led up to the incident.

Mr Davis has placed himself firmly in that chain of events. He may have heard something, he may have seen something. Either way, he ought to be interviewed by police if he has not been already, in order to gather any evidence in the case against Mr Griffin’s killer.

Mr Davis may have not wanted to be seen on his Christmas shopping trip – but now every detail of his outing should be made clear. Mr Davis talked about that conversation with his friend at the memorial because he felt it was important – it may be so in more ways than one.

Our world

Sometimes, it can be hard to deal with all the gloom and doom. A news operation is no different.

The Tribune reports on the stories that take place, that need to be told. Too often those stories are murders or fatal crashes, as appear on today’s front page.

After the lengthy pandemic, many people are beaten down and that can take its toll.

When the days come to celebrate those moments of light when people are celebrating their achievements, setting records or leading the way, we have to make the most of them.

When the tough days come, we have to try our hardest to find reasons, to change the world around us to stop the killings.

This is the world we live in, and we have to be honest about it if we hope for better.