Two Men Charged In Prayers Murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a teenager accused of murdering a woman while she was on her way to a prayer meeting last week were remanded to prison yesterday.

James Knowles, 30, and 18-year-old Jarado Marshall were sent to prison after they were charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident that left a woman dead last Tuesday.

They are accused of murdering Claudette Capron and attempting to murder Antwan Adderley and Emilio Ramsey on January 18.

According to police, Ms Capron was on her way to a prayer meeting on the evening in question when she was shot by a stray bullet on Robinson Road.

Superintendent Audley Peters said the incident happened after the gunman started firing his weapon at another man.

However, while in pursuit, the gunman fatally shot Ms Capron in her face and chest as she “was exiting a vehicle to attend a prayer meeting at a church here on the grounds,” according to initial reports from police.

During yesterday’s hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, the two were further charged with armed robbery after officers alleged the accused, being concerned with others, robbed a woman at gunpoint to steal a Honda vehicle, belonging to Ashton Bain on January 18.

Knowles and Marshall were not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to March 25.

They were told that their case would be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial through a voluntary bill of indictment.

As a result, bail was denied and they were remanded to prison. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Also appearing before court on similar offences was 19-year-old Shantino Rahming.

Rahming was charged with one count of murder before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday.

Police allege that sometime between December 25 and January 3, the teenager caused the death of Lamark Pierre.

During yesterday’s hearing, Rahming was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to June 8 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment to be served.

Bail was also denied and he was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.