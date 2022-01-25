Victim’S Torment In Her Final Days

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

PEOPLE who knew Heavenly Terveus say the 21-year-old mother was terrorised and lived in fear in the last days of her life.

Catathesia Newton, Terveus’ long-time neighbour, claimed that on the Tuesday before her death, she finally built up the courage to ask for help from her alleged abuser. However, Ms Newton said by this time, it was too late.

It was claimed that on both the Monday and Tuesday before her death, she was the victim of hostility and confrontation from the man.

Days later on Saturday, the mother and photographer was murdered in front of her one-month-old son.

Ms Newton, alongside the victim’s sister Denise Terveus, and Tania Pierre, another neighbour, all believe that not only didn’t police take the situation seriously, but that had they intervened the young mother might have still been alive.

“From she was a little girl, I know her from she was about three, four and she never been a troublesome child,” Ms Newton said. “She always been quiet, humble, she lived her name. She was heavenly in all aspects. She wasn’t rude, she wasn’t arrogant and obnoxious, none of that.

“She was just humble and quiet. You wouldn’t even know she home and these last few weeks she was just different. She stayed locked in the house; she was afraid. She wouldn’t come out.

“On Tuesday when she reached out for help it was too late.”

Asked whether enough was done by police to help, both Ms Newton and Denise Terveus replied: “No.”

Ms Newton claimed the victim’s boyfriend - Fenron Ferguson - came to the house twice last week and caused a scene.

The victim’s boyfriend was also accused of a number of criminal offences last year but had been released on bail.

Denise Terveus said she was not aware he was released on bail.

“They let him out on bail. . .I wasn’t even contacted that he was even out so this whole situation could have been avoided had they done their jobs properly,” she said.

Denise said Heavenly was also engaged to be married.

She said the system had failed Heavenly and their family.

Ms Pierre added that the young photographer was tormented.

“She was her mom’s only child. She was sheltered up until she got into a relationship with him and he became her life. She cut off everyone. She was isolated so I’m just sad that the ending part of her life she was tormented greatly. She wasn’t at peace.”

The women all say they tried to help Heavenly through her situation, but it was to no avail.

“We tried,” Ms Newton said, “By telling him he can’t come around here no more (allegedly) threatening her and stuff.”

Ms Pierre added: “We notice the police didn’t take it as seriously as we did.”

Moving forward, the women said they want to lift up Heavenly’s name against much of the negativity on social media in recent days.

They also made an appeal for people in the community to do more when they view domestic violence.

Heavenly was found lying on the floor next to her son and boyfriend by relatives inside her parents’ home on Miami Street.

The man, who is suspected of shooting her before attempting to kill himself, was her boyfriend and said to be the father of her infant son.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters on the scene Saturday that officers received information about the shooting shortly before 6pm.

He said upon arrival, officers were directed to a single-storey home where they discovered the bodies of a man and woman lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms.

EMS were called and later pronounced the woman dead. However, the man was taken to hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Their son, who was also in the room at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.