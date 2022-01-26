THE Ministry of Health recorded 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two more related deaths.
Two New Providence women — ages 64 and 66 — died on January 15 and 19 respectively. This means 731 people have officially died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.
Forty-two other deaths are under investigation.
Officials also said 137 people are in hospital with COVID-19, nine of whom are in the intensive care unit.
