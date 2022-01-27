Customs Review Of Promotions

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter



A REVIEW is underway at the Department of Customs regarding staff promotions which should be complete within the first quarter of the year, according to State Minister for Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle.

“I want to make note that the special projects unit is working. Promotional exercises are being reviewed. The customs promotions are happening in terms of the review of files and recommendations. We anticipate within the first quarter of this year they should be completed,” she said.

“Of course you know it’s a process. We have to review files. We have to look at recommendations and the unit has just been put in place, started their work this month. I know there’s been (people) saying that letters will be issued this month. That’s absolutely impossible. The work is being done. The assessment of files is being done to ensure that first of all we don’t miss out on any people that are deserving of their promotions in these exercises but also so that we can ensure that it is a thorough process.”

She said there are other ministries and departments who are under review. Many teachers are getting their confirmation letters.

“Persons throughout the service are getting confirmation letters. So it’s (a) simultaneous exercise but there’s a full on approach of looking at the Customs Department in this first month to two to three months of the year.”