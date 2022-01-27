Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

A MOTORCYCLIST is dead after a collision on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene of the accident on Prince Charles Drive and Beatrice Avenue shortly after 9pm.

Police said a grey Honda Fit was travelling west on Prince Charles Drive in the right lane when a blue and white motorcycle that was being ridden by a male overtook the Honda Fit.

The Honda’s driver was in collision with the rear of the motorcycle. The rider sustained serious injuries and later died on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.