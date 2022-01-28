Andros Fire Claims Life Of Woman

AN Andros woman was found dead inside a burning structure on Wednesday evening.

Police said shortly before 6pm, officers in Nicholls Town were alerted to a structural fire that occurred in the settlement of Mastic Point. Officers along with the community volunteer firefighters responded. On their arrival at the scene, they saw a concrete structure fully engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the fire, officers conducted a survey and search of the interior of the structure. There, one of the officers found the charred remains of a female crouched in a bathtub.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Police said they are awaiting the identification by a next of kin to verify the victim’s identity.

Police are also appealing to the public for help with their investigation into a traffic death that took place on Tuesday on Prince Charles Drive in New Providence.

Police were called to the scene of the accident on Prince Charles Drive and Beatrice Avenue shortly after 9pm.

Police said a grey Honda Fit was travelling west on Prince Charles Drive in the right lane when a blue and white motorcycle ridden by a male overtook the Honda Fit.

The Honda’s driver collided with the rear of the motorcycle. The rider sustained serious injuries and later died at the scene.

The serious accident response team at Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Traffic Section is asking anyone with information on this accident to contact the Traffic Section at 397-8050 and 397-8051.