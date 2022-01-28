Discussions Held Over Rebuilding Of Potter’S Cay Stalls

OFFICIALS of the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs met several top union executives to discuss a number of administrative matters regarding the public markets and the rebuilding of the six stalls at Potter’s Cay that were destroyed by fire last year.

The meeting included stakeholders from The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union, Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union, Bahamas Utilities Service and Allied Workers Union, the General Workers Union, Bahamas Hotels Managerial Union and Bahamas Dock and Allied Vendors Association.

During the meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting presented the Ministry of Public Works’ plans for the construction of the stalls. A press release from the ministry said it is anticipated that the new stalls will provide the model for other stalls at Potter’s Cay.

In addition to the rebuilding of the stalls, officials addressed the reorganisation and development of Arawak Cay and Montagu Ramp and the ministry’s interest in having the Blue Hill Road Market transferred under the umbrella of the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs.

Mr Sweeting said he was pleased to meet with the unions concerned.

“The ongoing efforts to restore normalcy (are) finally coming to fruition,” he said. “We completed a successful meeting with Trade Union Congress representatives to ensure that we are in agreement on the way forward to rebuild, restore and revitalise the public markets.

“My ministry is pleased to facilitate these discussions and we look forward to providing solutions to the existing challenges together.”

TUC president Obie Ferguson shared similar sentiments.

“We are very pleased with the response we got from the minister with respect to dealing with the issues that are related to him. The minister indicated that within a short period that he would get back to us and we anticipate a very positive relationship,” he said.

“The minister has given us his commitment and we will be able to review the plan and I think the workers and the vendors at Potter’s Cay are going to be extremely happy and we are going to work closely with the Minister to ensure that this becomes a reality.”

The fire on April 11, 2021 left six stalls completely burned to the ground and two others with damage.

Two boats were also destroyed.

Last May, then Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard said the Minnis administration had plans to assist vendors at Potter’s Cay who lost their businesses due to the fire.

At the time, he said the assistance would come in the form of building materials, adding there were plans to mark out the location for the rebuilding of six stalls.