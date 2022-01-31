Women Safety

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I would like to express my feelings about women’s safety. When we turn the pages of a newspaper, we come across many headlines reporting cases of sexual assault, molestation, sexual harassment, rapes, trafficking, ill treatment of women in houses, violence against women in outside areas.

The crime comes amid heightened concerns about domestic violence against women in The Bahamas. It seems that criminals are no longer afraid of the law. It is also evident that The Bahamas can no longer claim to be safe for their women.

The Bahamas ranks #1 in the Caribbean for domestic abuse against women.

How did we get here?

The law should be strong enough so that nobody could ever imagine of doing such things.

It is time the government undertakes drastic measures to put an end to crime against women.

• Eradicate Bail for Sexual Offenders

• Promote Government Funded Emergency Shelters for Domestic Violence Victims

• Make Marital Rape an Illegal Offence

• Develop a Registered Sex Offenders List

• Legalize Pepper Spray

I would like to request our Bahamian government to please, please provide equal respect and security to women.

I would like to quote here that a country which does not respect women cannot become a developed country.

CLEVELYNN RODGERS

Nassau,

January 28, 2022