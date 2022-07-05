Minister: Bahamians sticking to protocols

By EARYEL BOWLEG

and JADE RUSSELL

WHILE the month of June saw 927 new COVID-19 cases, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville says he believes Bahamians have been doing well in adhering to the protocols that remain in place.

“Bahamians have been doing extremely well,” Dr Darville said yesterday. “We’re proud of the way they are executing the protocol, particularly the mask mandate, and on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Wellness we congratulate what The Bahamas has done.

“As far as the cases are concerned, our cases when we look at our weekly cases we’re beginning to see a decrease and that’s good news. The mask mandate must continue because other Caribbean countries took it away and had to put it back

“So, this thing is very flexible and we look at the data and make additional changes if we have to.”

There were also several COVID-19 related deaths reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in June.

The latest fatalities were outlined in the July 3, 2022, dashboard.

On June 25th, a 42-year-old female of New Providence died and then on June 28th a 49-year-old female from Abaco passed away from the virus.

The COVID 19 death toll now stands at 820.

Other deaths outlined in previous dashboards were that of a man, 64, of the Berry Islands. He died on June 20.

A 48-year-old man of New Providence also died on June 23.

On June 14, a 50-year-old New Providence man also died.

Last month, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis tested positive for the virus.

Dr Darville had previously announced the removal of entry testing for vaccinated people coming into the Bahamas.

More recently on Saturday, 19 new cases of COVID have been recorded.

There were 15 in New Providence, one in Bimini, two in Eleuthera, and one in Andros.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 36,101 cases of the coronavirus in The Bahamas.

Fifty-two people are in the hospital being treated for the virus. Of this number 50 of them are considered moderately ill, while two are in the Intensive Care Unit.