Latest victim another ‘on bail’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot and killed in a shooting incident at Quarry Mission Road on Monday night.

At the scene of the incident Superintendent Audley Peters said police were dispatched to the area shortly after 10pm.

“Shortly after 10pm tonight (Monday) police were called to Quarry Mission Road as a result of a shooting incident,” he said.

“When our officers arrived on scene they found an adult male laying on the northern side of the street with wounds that were consistent with gunshots.”

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim lifeless at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been officially released; however, residents of the Quarry Mission community told The Tribune the victim frequented the area and was commonly referred to as “Mando”.

It is alleged that “Mando” was recently released on bail accused of attempted murder.

Police are asking any member of the public who has information to contact them at Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

The incident marked the country’s 75th murder for the year.