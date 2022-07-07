Activist condemns Bahamas efforts on environment

By JADE RUSSELL

AN environmental activist has described The Bahamas as being in an “embryonic stage” in terms of its enforcement of environmental laws.

Sam Duncombe, of reEarth, said every administration elected in The Bahamas has failed to understand the importance of the country’s environment.

She told The Tribune there are laws that have been passed without the proper consultation and others that were not fully enforced.

The environmentalist said the government simply does not do enough when it comes to properly protecting and maintaining the environment.

Recently, it was alleged that a couple visiting the country were spotted poaching in the Exuma National Park.

Ms Duncombe said: “Whatever the maximum penalty is for that should be enforced because it needs to send a message, not only to them, but anybody that’s fishing in a national park.

“Why is it that when the Dominicans and Cubans are caught fishing in our waters the boat is confiscated and they’re thrown in jail, but because it’s not of the same level that the fishermen are doing it these guys are basically given a slap on the wrist and allowed to go?”

In terms of the previous administration’s efforts of protecting the environment, Ms Duncombe criticized how the Minnis administration handled a Carnival Cruise ship’s dumping of sewage and 8,000 gallons of food waste in Bahamian waters.

Carnival pleaded guilty in 2016 to several charges related to pollution and falsifying records. The corporation paid a $40 million fine and was placed on probation.

The activist called the fine settlement a “joke” compared with the billions of dollars massive cruise ship lines such as the Carnival make.

“We depend on our environment for tourism, which is one of the main things, in terms of our livelihood. The fact that the government came out and said they were investigating it, but then everything went silent, I’ve called on them several times to find out what exactly has happened with investigating that,” she said.

When asked what solution would be needed to enforce the environmental laws, Ms Duncombe responded: “The agencies and the police need to get together, to figure out each other’s role in this.”