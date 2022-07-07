Clean-up held in Bimini

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WATERKEEPERS Bahamas alongside 4Ocean hosted its second annual beach clean-up on Radio Beach, Bimini, where the event saw the removal of 1,500 pounds of garbage.

Rashema Ingraham, executive director of WKB said this initiative promotes clean water while supporting a great cause.

“This initiative is one of many that allows us to not only carry out our mandate of protecting the environment, but to partner with other organisations to support their worthy causes,” she said in a press release.

WKB is a Bahamas registered non-profit organisation focused on community-based initiatives to ensure the waters of The Bahamas are safe for swimming, fishing, and drinking for future generations.

The organisation selected Radio Beach as it was considered the perfect location to promote clean water initiatives and advocate for healthier ecosystems.

Alongside WKB and 4Ocean was a group of paddlers in an annual 80-mile paddle challenge, “The Crossing” - making their way to the Florida coast all to support The Piper’s Angels Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis, which raises awareness and supports families of those battling the debilitating disease.

Local and international volunteers collected over 1500 pounds of trash within just one hour.

“It was so wonderful to be back in Bimini working along with Waterkeepers and 4Ocean. The beach cleanup this year was a resounding success as we managed to collect 1,500 pounds of trash,” Travis Suit, founder and executive director of The Cross, said.