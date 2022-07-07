FNM holds Rawson Square gathering over crime issues

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
THE Free National Movement and some of its supporters gathered outside the House of Assembly yesterday where they spoke out regarding the Davis administration’s response to crime.
This comes as in the past seven months of this year there have been 75 murders, with about eight of them occurring last week alone.
FNM leader Michael Pintard said the party showed up in hopes of improving the quality of life for Bahamians.
“We are interested in improving the quality of life here in The Bahamas,” he said. “Violence has a way of eroding gains we make in other areas. It has an impact on the quality of life over-the-hill in our communities throughout the country.”
The FNM said they stand ready to partner with the government; however, they do not see a “sense of urgency”.
“We do not hear or see efforts being made by this administration that signal that they see us in a crisis. We believe that we have a crisis on our hands and all of us have a shared responsibility to help solve the issue,” Mr Pintard told the media.
Mr Pintard urged the Davis administration to show Bahamians that they are on the same page.
He said: “We need the various ministers to be on the same page and the problem with this administration is that different people are saying different things.”
The leader of the opposition said the party fully supports the appointment of the new police commissioner Clayton Fernander, however he called on the government to disclose the details of the lawsuit settlement.
In attendance, alongside the leader of the FNM was party chairman Dr Duane Sands, deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright and party supporters. They wore black as a symbol of the lives lost due to crime.
Dr Sands told reporters the FNM believes that more focus needed to be paid to the “suffering” Bahamian families are facing due to the crime in the nation.
He said: “We believe that some focus is to be paid to the suffering - to the challenge that Bahamian families are experiencing. Violence in The Bahamas has increased yet again, to the point where at the mid-part of the year, June 30th, 2022, we have eclipsed 75 deaths.
“If this continues at this rate, we will exceed the historic record of homicides in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Each of those victims is not only him or herself a loss, but the loss to families, loved ones, children, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, and in particular children.”
This demonstration came the day after Mr Cartwright released a statement on Tuesday calling on National Security Minister Wayne Munroe to disclose what the government plans to do regarding crime in the country.
“We call on the minister of national security to update the nation on the state of crime fighting efforts, namely saturation patrols, increased surveillance, gang intervention, review of gang legislation and the mobilisation of the force to more effectively monitor gang hotspots,” he said in a press statement on Tuesday.
JokeyJack 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
Did they have a permit from the police????
Remember in this country you must keep your mouth shut unless you have permission to open it.
bahamianson 9 hours, 48 minutes ago
Zzzzz. Pintard's comment about age old problems that both parties faced is outdated, lazy ,and arrogant. If we,as bahamians, let the fnm and the plp , along with the commissioner of police banbozalle us with nonsense, we deserve what we experience.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 21 minutes ago
These fellows are looking for power at any cost they should have the magic wand because they wrote the book and they are a crime within themselves a crying shame for sure ask the doc he knows
TalRussell 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
wHAAT! ... Let's get your thoughts if it's rude if Pintard did not invite the embarrassment of Thee "Plottin' Mr, Minnis nor his legally-challenged Out Island House-sittin' MP to march in his law and order' . True politics is a dirty game. For disclosures. Both man's have denied they are constant embarrassments to the seen as less than honourable Red Party. ― Yes?
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
They could not care less about poor ^people it is all about them remember when 6 person were killed in a ambush in one day did they care then, they believe Bahamians stupid
M0J0 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
WOW is all you can say, quiet during their term now all of a sudden they notice they have the stick and not the clit and now can speak. SMT.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
Did they invite Mr Minnis to walk with them , how the plot thickens
Cobalt 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Wow! The FNM is in worst shape than I could have possibly imagined. I’m actually very fond of Mr. Micheal Pintard as it relates to his character and personal values. But this latest effort by his administration is down right pathetic. Really FNM???? Is this all you can do??? This same ole nonsense of fingerprinting and politicizing the high crime rate???? It’s become blatantly obvious that the Bahamas is now without an effective opposition. Michael Pintard is clearly out of his league. What a pitiful display of desperation, despair and hopelessness.
M0J0 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
SAD BUT TRU
