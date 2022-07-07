FNM holds Rawson Square gathering over crime issues

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement and some of its supporters gathered outside the House of Assembly yesterday where they spoke out regarding the Davis administration’s response to crime.

This comes as in the past seven months of this year there have been 75 murders, with about eight of them occurring last week alone.

FNM leader Michael Pintard said the party showed up in hopes of improving the quality of life for Bahamians.

“We are interested in improving the quality of life here in The Bahamas,” he said. “Violence has a way of eroding gains we make in other areas. It has an impact on the quality of life over-the-hill in our communities throughout the country.”

The FNM said they stand ready to partner with the government; however, they do not see a “sense of urgency”.

“We do not hear or see efforts being made by this administration that signal that they see us in a crisis. We believe that we have a crisis on our hands and all of us have a shared responsibility to help solve the issue,” Mr Pintard told the media.

Mr Pintard urged the Davis administration to show Bahamians that they are on the same page.

He said: “We need the various ministers to be on the same page and the problem with this administration is that different people are saying different things.”

The leader of the opposition said the party fully supports the appointment of the new police commissioner Clayton Fernander, however he called on the government to disclose the details of the lawsuit settlement.

In attendance, alongside the leader of the FNM was party chairman Dr Duane Sands, deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright and party supporters. They wore black as a symbol of the lives lost due to crime.

Dr Sands told reporters the FNM believes that more focus needed to be paid to the “suffering” Bahamian families are facing due to the crime in the nation.

He said: “We believe that some focus is to be paid to the suffering - to the challenge that Bahamian families are experiencing. Violence in The Bahamas has increased yet again, to the point where at the mid-part of the year, June 30th, 2022, we have eclipsed 75 deaths.

“If this continues at this rate, we will exceed the historic record of homicides in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Each of those victims is not only him or herself a loss, but the loss to families, loved ones, children, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, and in particular children.”

This demonstration came the day after Mr Cartwright released a statement on Tuesday calling on National Security Minister Wayne Munroe to disclose what the government plans to do regarding crime in the country.

“We call on the minister of national security to update the nation on the state of crime fighting efforts, namely saturation patrols, increased surveillance, gang intervention, review of gang legislation and the mobilisation of the force to more effectively monitor gang hotspots,” he said in a press statement on Tuesday.