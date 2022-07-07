‘I’m here on my merits’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux says it is “unfair” for people to assert his rise to the police force’s second-in-command came about in a bid to pacify him after being sidelined by the Minnis administration.

Mr Deleveaux received his instrument of the office of Deputy Commissioner yesterday - 24 hours after the Royal Bahamas Police Force was handed over to Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

Both men were among those who were directed to take vacation leave in 2019 and were later seconded to minor posts.

Mr Fernander and Mr Deleveaux later filed a lawsuit against the government and they recently settled the matter under the Davis administration.

However, the details of the settlement, including the amounts awarded, have not been made clear.

There have been questions surrounding the timing of settlement and the appointments.

Yet, Mr Deleveaux asserted that he was qualified for the role and added that he is committed to serving the Bahamian people.

“I don’t know anything of that. I’ve qualified myself,” he said following his swearing-in at Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith’s office.

“I came up through the ranks from constable straight to Assistant Commissioner before attaining this post and so it would be unfair for anyone to say anything else otherwise.

“And so all of the other side chatters, I don’t know a thing of those, but I’m here to serve and the Bahamian people (and) police officers will see me for who I am. The Bahamian people, that’s what I’m here for. I’m about service. My whole life has been centred around service and I intend to continue to (serve) the Bahamian people until the very last day.”

Although the Minnis administration justified moving the officers as a way to reduce outstanding vacation days, the officers believe the administration simply wanted to sideline them.

Asked how he felt overcoming the ordeal to become Deputy Commissioner, he answered: “It always feels good when through the struggles you end up coming out on top. And so, I am very humbled by the love and respect shown to me and my family by the public and certainly by the media.

“The media kept calling me, checking, getting updates from us and so I am really humbled. I will continue to be humbled, but I would also like to thank the police officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force for their prayers, their love and also the Bahamian public.”

Mr Deleveaux also insisted there has been no political interference with the work of the force under the Davis-Cooper administration. He noted the recent Water and Sewerage Corporation investigations, which led to the arraignment of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson on a laundry list of charges.

“I’ll give you an example,” he said. “All of you are aware that I was the person in charge of (the) Water and Sewerage investigation and during that investigation we went through more than 500,000 pages of documents and not one single day was there any political interference by any politician.

“Our position is clear. We investigate, we follow the leads and then we go on. So far as political interference, I don’t see it. For the major investigation that I’ve conducted there was not one single political interference. I’ve said it over and over, repeatedly. I’m a police officer. That was the job that I chose - not a politician. I have no interest in being a politician. I’m simply a police officer to do the people’s business.”

Mr Deleveaux explained his role is to assist the Commissioner and he will be there to consult to help him and to “take the force to the next level.”

“As you know Mr Paul Rolle recently retired... and so we’re going to build on those things that he’s had. Of course, carry out Mr Fernander’s agenda,” he said.