Bottle buy-back programme relaunched

BY LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN Brewery & Beverage Company is relaunching its bottle buy-back programme.

With an established reputation for recycling its glass bottles, the company decided to relaunch the scheme after the COVID lockdown.

Valderz Miller, marketing manager of Sands, said the company wanted to remind members of the public they are actively recycling.

She said: “We are reacquainting our customers and consumers that the bottle return is still happening. We are about to do a price increase when we relaunch – new imaging, new commercials. We just want the word out there that Sands is recycling, and we are environmentally friendly, as we want to keep the country clean, green, and pristine.”

Consumers should note that bottle return locations include The Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits on East Bay Street, the Airport Industrial Park and The Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits Nassau Street location.

The East Bay Street and Airport Industrial Park locations have a five-case maximum, however, the Nassau Street location has a no case limit and is available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 2pm.

Only Bahamian Brewery beer bottles are eligible for recycling. These include Sands, Sands Light, Sands Pink Radler, Sands Passion Radler, High Rock,and Strong Back.

“You return a full case of those, and you will get $2 per case,” said Ms Miller.

Each returned bottle is subject to a bottle cleaning process as they are sent to the Bahamian Brewery headquarters in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

This initiative has been a part of the brewery for more than 11 years in Freeport and for the past nine years in Nassau.