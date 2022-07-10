Police investigate suspicious death after body found in abandoned vehicle

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are investigating a suspicious death after a decomposed body was discovered in an abandoned vehicle in Freeport.



Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that police were alerted shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

He said Police Control Room received a report of a lifeless body found in a derelict Blue Honda vehicle situated on Santa Maria Drive, North Bahamia.

When officers went to investigate, they discovered the two front doors of the vehicle locked.

ASP Rolle said the Fire Department was contacted and assisted with opening the doors with the Jaws of Life.

He stated that a severely decomposed body was observed in the front passenger seat.

He added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.