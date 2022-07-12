GB church leader calls for ‘new economic paradigm’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

GRAND Bahama Christian Council president Rev Kenneth Lewis believes The Bahamas must establish “a new economic paradigm” that will allow Bahamians to compete in all aspects of the country’s economy.

While delivering his independence message, the clergyman indicated that it is now time for Bahamians to be encouraged to own hotels and banks.

“We must take ownership of the number one and number two drivers of our economy,” he said. We, Bahamians, must own our own economy if we are to consider ourselves an independent people and nation,” said Rev Lewis.

This year’s 49th Independence Cultural Extravaganza showcased live musical performances by local music artists and young people. Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey was in attendance and led the inspection of the Guard.

The Bahamas Brass Band in Grand Bahama also performed. The various branches of law enforcement, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Fire Branch, the Defence Force, Bahamas Customs, and Immigration officers were also present. Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey inspected the Guard. There was also flag-raising. The event climaxed with a Junkanoo rush-out and fireworks.

The hundreds of people gathered at the park were reminded of the significance of the fateful night on July 10, 1973, and what it meant for the Bahamian people when the Union Jack was lowered for the last time and the Bahamian flag was hoisted.

Rev Lewis said that it provided for Bahamians to have direct and meaningful participation in the political, social, and economic life their country.

“July 10, 1973, is a date that will go down in infamy as the day when the crystallisation of political, social, economic dreams and aspiration of a people and the determination to chart their own future became a reality,” said the GB Christian Council president.

He noted that not only was there Constitutional change, but social change and economic mobility were achieved as well. He added: “A new and endearing spirit was also forged in the Bahamian spirit and psyche that made us all proud of being a Bahamian. That spirit moved us to create and frame the precise and sophisticated Constitution that declared us a Christian nation,” he said.

“We created a Defence Force to protect our borders; a national insurance scheme to create a social and economic safety net for our people; a College of The Bahamas, now University of The Bahamas, to ensure our academic freedom; Hotel Corporation to protect our tourism product, a Mortgage Corporation to ensure that as many Bahamians as possible became homeowners and a Central Bank to protect our financial institutions.”

“That spirit of independence created an atmosphere where people have a right to negotiate their own national and international trade, enter into immigration and migration and other agreements with other countries. And finally, most importantly the ability to define ourselves and the ability to pass on economic and social benefits of this Commonwealth to Bahamians yet unborn - this made us proud to be a Bahamian.”

Rev Lewis said the road following independence is not void of challenges, difficulties, missteps, and mistakes.

Despite the challenges the nation faces, he believes that we must forge a new era in our national history.

“There must be a new economic paradigm, a new approach and a new consideration to engage in the digital and technological age. We must keep up and must not be left behind. We must embrace those things that are necessary to propel us forward and allow us to compete on the world stage,” he stressed.

“We must have accountability in our government and there must be transparency, and the investment process for Bahamians must be streamlined. There must also be more decentralisation of the activities of central government. And all Bahamians must be encouraged, positioned, and allowed to compete in all aspect of our economic process,” Rev Lewis stated.

“We must reposition ourselves to become more producers rather than more consumers. We must grow our own foods. We must protect our national borders and national interest. We must produce more of our consumables, create, and sew our own clothing, bake our own bread and cookies, and make our own chocolate and confectionaries. In essence, we must do more for ourselves.”

Although he believes BPL and the Water Corporation should be privatised, Rev Lewis said it must remain in Bahamian hands.

“We must always do what is in the best interest of The Bahamas,” he added.

Mr Lewis said Bahamians should be proud to be Bahamian. “I am proud of being a Bahamian because we are respected around the world. We compete at the highest level internationally in sports and academics at colleges. And in the economic community, having the third highest income per capita in the Western Hemisphere, and The Bahamas has an established international financial sector,” he said.

“I am proud to be a Bahamian because of the general rule that Bahamians will not leave their home. There is no little Bahamas anywhere in the world. People seek to come here and enjoy what we take for granted - our sea, sun, and sand. I am proud to be a Bahamian because over 250 years we had a stable government. I am proud to be a Bahamian because of the harmonisation between of our roots and culture, our customs and heritage, and the spirit which makes us unique and special people is not diminished - it is strong and steadfast.”

Rev Lewis said as the country commemorates July 10, 1973, they must continue to soar high, stand tall, and continue to dream big. “Never lose sight of those things that make you proud of being Bahamian. Let us work together, let us move forward together, and let us move onward together,” he said.