New water supply crisis hits Central Eleuthera

FAMILIES in Central Eleuthera face summer misery as a new water crisis could potentially hit their homes.

Water and Sewerage announced on Sunday that a major mechanical failure at their Naval Base desalination plant earlier yesterday morning will result in some customers experiencing no water supply.

“Presently, customers are being supplied utilising the available storage and the water production from the remaining operational train. However, once the water storage is fully depleted, which we expect by this evening (Sunday), residents in Central Eleuthera, particularly those at higher elevations and those at

the ends of the system will experience no water supply and other residents will experience low water pressure as the remaining operational train water production is only approximately 55% of the system demand,” the release read.

“The Corporation is working very closely with the Plant’s Contractor to return the failed train to service at the earliest opportunity but this is unfortunately not expected until late Monday evening at the earliest.”

The company apologised to customers for “all and any inconvenience “caused and urged residents and businesses in Central Eleuthera to conserve water as much as possible over the next 72 hours as they work to restore the normal water supply.

“As shared previously, the Corporation’s Board has mandated that critical water supply investments for Eleuthera, move ahead urgently without delay, and the Corporation recently executed a contract for a new 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at our Naval Base Pumping Station and another 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at our Bogue Pumping Station at a total contract value of $2,756,000.”

“The Corporation has paid the initial deposits for both tanks and we are pressing the Tank Contractor to move as quickly as possible but these works will take several months to complete and commission. These tanks will increase the available water in storage that can be utilized to supply customers while major mechanical issues are addressed, thereby reducing the frequency of water supply interruptions. “

The release added: “Separately, the Corporation is also working closely with our Desalination Contractor who has plants at Waterford, Tarpum Bay, Naval Bay and Bogue, Eleuthera to identify all major mechanical failure risk components and to ensure that critical spares are readily available on island and adequate redundancies are in place.”

“The Corporation’s Board and Management met with the Desalination Contractor as late as 28th June, 2022 to express the frustrations of our customers and all stakeholders with these failures and to agree to a strategic plan for rigorous investments and major operational improvements at these plants.”