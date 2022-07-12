Two accused of shooting at police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO men, ages 29 and 21, are in police custody after allegedly shooting at police officers.

Police are actively in search of a third man involved in this incident.

According to reports sometime around 12.52 pm on Monday, July 11, officers of the Mobile Division were in the area of East Street and Ross Corner when they observed three men in a dark grey Nissan Note, acting suspiciously.

Police said: “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver sped off at a high-speed rate, which resulted in officers pursuing the vehicle. While in pursuit, the suspects opened fire on police, which resulted in officers discharging their service weapons; however, no one was injured.”

“While in the area of Collins wall, the suspects abandoned the vehicle but were caught shortly thereafter. Officers retrieved a handgun and ammunition, along with a small amount of marijuana, during the incident.”

The 29-year-old male is a resident of Palm Tree Avenue and the 21-year-old is a resident of Pinewood Gardens.

Meanwhile, police are questioning an 18-year-old male of Lyon Road in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a business establishment on Mackey Street. Police are also in search of a second suspect.

According to reports around 10am yesterday two men, both armed with handguns, entered the establishment and demanded cash. They were given an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

“Moments later, the suspect presented himself at the hospital seeking medical attention and was subsequently arrested; based on information that he may have accidentally shot himself while fleeing the area,” police added.

Finally, police revealed a handgun along with a quantity of ammunition, a marijuana plant, and a quantity of suspected marijuana and ecstasy pills were all removed from the streets of New Providence in an operation conducted by Operation Ceasefire.

“According to reports around 8pm on Sunday officers attached to Ceasefire acting on information proceeded to a track road off Market and Hay Streets where the items were found and confiscated,” police said.

“No arrests were made in connection with the incident, and active police investigations continue.”