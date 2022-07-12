Yacht sinks off Chub Cay

A 25-METER motor yacht has sunk in shallow waters off Chub Cay.

Pictures of the submerged vessel, believed to be a Ferretti 830 model, were captured by a passing vessel and posted on social media to warn fellow boaters of the hazard. It is understood the vessel struck a reef in a shallow area off Chub Cay and began to sink. Four people were rescued. No one is believed to have been injured.

The 25-metre Peer Gynt motor yacht Adamo suffered a similar fate near Chub Cay in April 2021 after hitting a reef and sinking close by