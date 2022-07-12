Yacht sinks off Chub Cay

A 25-METER motor yacht has sunk in shallow waters off Chub Cay.
Pictures of the submerged vessel, believed to be a Ferretti 830 model, were captured by a passing vessel and posted on social media to warn fellow boaters of the hazard. It is understood the vessel struck a reef in a shallow area off Chub Cay and began to sink. Four people were rescued. No one is believed to have been injured.
The 25-metre Peer Gynt motor yacht Adamo suffered a similar fate near Chub Cay in April 2021 after hitting a reef and sinking close by
Economist 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Sheer incompetence.
Waters around Chub Cay are a good deal easier to navigate than, for example those off Rose Island.
If the boat was insured, sure that the insurance company will be asking some probing questions.
