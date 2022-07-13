Officer had ten stitches after halting brutal fight

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A HIGH-ranking police officer had to receive several stitches after he intervened in a fight involving a group of men at the Independence Junkanoo parade, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

The officer was also given time off from work.

Mr Munroe updated the media on the officer’s condition after police reported the altercation in a statement released Monday. Mr Munroe spoke to reporters before going into yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“I was briefed by the Commissioner of Police,” Mr Munroe said. “I’m told that Chief Superintendent Hinds who is actually the officer assigned to the police tribunal was on duty (and) intervened to stop the young man from being murdered. He himself was injured.

“I think officers over the rank of ASP are routinely armed so the public can be aware that officers do put their lives at risk for them as this is a clear example of it and they do exercise judgment in the use and discharge of their firearms.”

“My report was that he received, I think it’s ten stitches, and he got days off work,” he added.

Police said the incident occurred after officers saw a group of men attacking a 29-year-old man in the area of Bay and Frederick Streets early Monday morning.

They intervened and one of the officers was injured. He was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old male who was stabbed multiple times during the attack remains in stable condition.

“No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. However, police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist police with their investigation, to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2,” police said.