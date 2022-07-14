Anti-gang operation ends with 27 arrests

TWENTY-seven people were arrested early yesterday morning for alleged gang related crimes.

The 23 men and four women, according to police, were taken into custody from throughout New Providence as part of operation ceasefire.

“Officers attached to operation ceasefire arrested the suspects during an early morning operation on Wednesday July 13, 2022,” a statement released yesterday read.

“The suspects were arrested throughout New Providence for allegedly being a part of an organised criminal gang and various gang-related matters.

“Police wish to advise those involved in criminal activity that the police will have zero tolerance for those who seek to cause injury to any citizen and who violate the laws of The Bahamas. Active police investigations continue.”