Colina donates $25,000 to mark 25th anniversary

COLINA Financial Advisors Ltd donated $25,000 to five local charities as a part of a year-long series of events to commemorate their 25th corporate anniversary.

The events are under the theme “Celebrating our Past, Embracing our Future”.

Each beneficiary organisation, which included the REACH Bahamas Foundation, Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel, Bahamas Harvest Church Angel Foundation, Bahamas Feeding Network, and the Bahamas Youth Climate Conference received $5,000 toward its community commitments.

VP of investments Pamela Ferguson explained the importance of the donations at this time.

She said: “The financial world is built on trust and at CFAL, we take extraordinary pride in maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency while helping our fellow Bahamians. We’ve been extremely fortunate to have been able to do this for twenty-five years. We’ve had clients who took a chance on us at the very beginning and are still with us. We have a lot to be grateful for, and we believe in sharing our blessings.

“We believe that the business community should support social progress, and the organisations that we’ve selected for these donations are among so many that are helping our society to move forward – through fostering innovative ideas, providing education, and providing much needed support services. We look forward to continuing to grow as an integral part of the investment and business communities while ensuring that the benefits of our work are passed on to our clients, shareholders, and others we can serve for generations to come.”

Chairman of REACH Bahamas Foundation Dwayne Gibson is thankful to CFAL for presenting their organisation with this generous donation.

“We pride ourselves in trying to provide services to the less fortunate who are the families on the autism spectrum,” he said. “We push for training, we push for therapy, we push for general gatherings of our organisation and this would go a long way in funding our initiatives.”

Since the start of the organisation in December 2021, Bahamas Harvest Church Angel Foundation have aimed to assist orphans on a monthly basis.

Pastor of Bahamas Harvest Mario Moxey said the assistance shows the children that people care about them.

He said: “We have incredible corporate citizens like CFAL, who make it a reality of being your brother’s keeper. It’s more than just a contribution. They’re giving - it’s the joy, the connection, it’s the hope that they provide to these children that goes a long way.”

To date, CFAL has donated over $1m to local charities and organisations.