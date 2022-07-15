Family of autistic teenager found dead in car try to cope with loss

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE family of the missing autistic teen found dead inside a vehicle on July 9 is trying to cope with the tragedy.

The body of Justin Stuart, 19, was discovered in an old derelict vehicle not far from where he lived. The teen was seen last on Sunday, July 2, shortly around 9am at his family’s home in North Bahamia.

Police have classified Mr Stuart’s death as suspicious.

Nakay Stuart, the victim’s sister, told The Tribune her family is trying to cope as best they can with their loss.

She indicated that even though her brother was autistic, he was smart and could speak.

“Everybody is coping and trying to stay strong,” Ms Stuart said. “My mother is okay, but she breaks down and cries every time she thinks about it.”

Justin was the fourth of six siblings, according to Ms Stuart. “I saw him when I was leaving for church on Sunday morning,” she recalled.

Police issued a missing person’s flyer on Wednesday, July 6. He was wearing a pair of red short pants, a light blue t-shirt and black tennis.

On Saturday, July 9, police received a report around 3pm of a lifeless body found in a derelict blue Honda vehicle situated on Santa Maria Drive, North Bahamia. A severely decomposed body was in the front passenger seat, and the doors could not open.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to a source, a family member of the deceased identified the body on Wednesday.

Ms Stuart said Justin had a less severe form of autism.

“He was smart; he just had a speech problem, and that was it. It was not so bad because he could speak well and had all his good senses,” she said.

“Justin was very friendly, and he was a smart young boy. He was very helpful. He never bothered much with (anyone) and was always stayed to himself and his family,” she said.

Ms Stuart said her family is very concerned and disturbed about the incident.

“We are still wondering what is going on with the matter. We are still waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” she said.

There is speculation that Justin might have been in the company of other people before his death.

Ms Stuart said: “We are wondering why these persons have not been taken in for questioning.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist them with their investigation into the matter to call anonymously at 919, crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) in New Providence, or 1-242-300- 8477 for Family Islands.