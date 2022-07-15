Man shot outside his home by gunman

A 35-YEAR-OLD man of Zinnia Street, Kennedy Sub-Division, is in the hospital after he was shot yesterday. Police said the incident happened at around 9.45am.

According to reports, the victim was outside his residence when he was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by an unknown man who exited a white vehicle.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition, while police continue their investigations.

Anyone with information who can assist with solving this case is asked to contact police at 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.