Two held after police officer stabbed at junkanoo parade

TWO people are in custody in connection with a stabbing incident, which resulted in a police officer being injured.

The stabbing occurred on Monday when officers observed a group of males attacking a 29-year-old at the Independence Junkanoo parade and intervened. This resulted in a high-ranking officer needing ten stitches to knife wounds.

The officer was taken to hospital and later discharged.

A 29-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times during the attack remains in stable condition.

Acting on intelligence, police arrested a 21- year-old around 1.40pm on Wednesday at a residence on Hay Street and a 42 -year- old female resident of the home for deceit of a public officer and obstruction.

Additionally, police have a 19-year-old male of Augusta Street in custody for questioning in connection with a shooting incident that has left a 22-year-old male in hospital.

According to police reports, around 9.30am on Wednesday a man was leaving his residence when he was approached by a male known to him. The suspect reportedly produced a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the victim who ran but was subsequently shot.

Officers of the Mobile Division arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.