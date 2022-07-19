150 children join in first day of summer camp in Grand Bahama

MORE than 150 children took part yesterday in the orientation for the 2002 Social Services Urban Development Summer Camp in Grand Bahama.

The children gathered at Pineridge Urban Renewal Centre, for the camp, which is expected to run for two weeks from today.

Deputy director of Urban Development Senator Kirkland Russell, who was one of the speakers at the orientation, said he didn’t want just another regular summer camp, but a unique camp experience for the children.

He said the camp would not be held in just one location, but would spread out to various Urban Development Centres throughout Grand Bahama. It means the camp takes place in East Grand Bahama, West Grand Bahama, Eight Mile Rock, Pineridge and Lewis Yard.

The camp in East Grand Bahama would be focused on Bahamian culture, including Junkanoo and even sloop building.

Mr Russell said: “One centre will be focused primarily on sports and so kids who are interested in sports would attend that camp, where there will be a variety of sports taught at that camp. Another will be teaching kids about music. We would like to see those kids become interested in learning about notes, how to read music and eventually learn to play an instrument. That will go a long way in growing the Urban Development band.”

He said there will also be instructions in arts and crafts, sewing and cooking Bahamian food. One of the camps will be strictly outdoors, during which kids will be taught how to fish, camp and swim.

“Our task for the next two weeks is to ensure that not only do these kids have clean, healthy fun, but that each of these kids who attend this camp will leave with an increased knowledge of some skill, as well as more knowledge about the Bahamian culture,” he said.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said she was excited about the number of children who had turned out.

“It is such a joy to see so many kids show up for the orientation, which includes all of the camps around the island,” she said. “I’m happy that the start of the camp is being held here in Pineridge at the Pineridge Urban Renewal Centre.

“I really would like to thank Urban Development for what they’re doing on behalf of the young people within these communities. We know that after such a long time in school, our kids need these kinds of break. So, we’re glad that this camp will help get them outdoors, so that they can experience some of the summer in a learning environment.”