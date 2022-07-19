Police seek help in solving series of armed robberies

By JADE RUSSELL

NEW Providence police are requesting assistance from the public to assist them in solving several armed robberies.

The first incident involved two men who reportedly robbed a man and woman of their iPhones and jewellery.

The men then fled the area in a white Nissan Cube. The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11pm on Saturday, July 16, outside a residence on Bellot Road.

Reports are that the couple on arrival at their residence, were approached and subsequently robbed by two masked men who were armed with handguns.

The stolen items have an estimated valued of $4,500.

Meanwhile, police are also searching for two men who robbed a woman of her 2012 charcoal coloured Mitsubishi RVR jeep.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 1am on Sunday, July 17, on East Park Estates.

According to reports, the victim had just arrived at her residence when she was approached and then robbed of her vehicle by two masked men, both armed with handguns.

The suspects reportedly fled the area in the stolen Mitsubishi RVR jeep accompanied by the occupants of a Burgundy coloured Nissan Cube.

In the third incident, police have recovered a black Wrangler jeep which was taken in an armed robbery.

The officers of the Fox Hill Police Station proceeded to Romer Street where they discovered the jeep.

According to reports, the incident reportedly occurred around 10pm on Tuesday, July 12, and involved a woman being robbed of her black Wrangler jeep by two men both of whom were armed with handguns, while leaving a business establishment in western New Providence.

And in the fourth matter, police are investigating a shop break-in.

An 18-year-old male of Minnie Street is in police custody after he was found in possession of flat-screen televisions, DJ equipment, iPads, assorted meats and an undisclosed amount of cash, all of which were reportedly stolen.

According to reports, between 1.10am and 7.30am on Sunday, July 17, a business establishment in western New Providence was broken into and the items were stolen.

Police investigations are continuing.