Missing man from Grand Bahama found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama man who was reported missing to police has been located in Crown Haven, Abaco, a senior police official has reported.

Samuel Hield Jr, 26, of Freeport, was reported missing to police and a missing poster was circulated publicly.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle, reported the young man was found in Abaco in good health and was expected to be taken back to Grand Bahama yesterday morning.

Mr Rolle thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.