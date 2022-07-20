'Significant' oil spill in Exuma waters

30,000 gallons of oil have spilled in Exuma waters, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said today.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Mr Cooper said the “significant” spill happened between 5pm and 4am when The Arabian, a vessel contracted for Sun Oil, was offloading fuel to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) in the area of the Old Navy Base in George Town.

“We are advised at the moment that the oil is contained in the bay the area of the Exuma Sailing Club,” Mr Cooper said.

He added that he has spoken to the relevant ministers and has been advised that all agencies of government have been deployed to mitigate the matter.

He has also spoken to Sun Oil executives who are cooperating.