Warning issued as lobster season begins

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

MARINE Resources Acting Director Gregory Bethel says officials continue to be faced with some “unscrupulous” people who do not follow protocols when it comes to lobster season.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Bethel said the fisheries rules and regulations state that during the closed season, which is April 1 to July 31, people should “cease and desist” from harvesting crawfish.

Harvesting crawfish during closed season is a violation of the law, he stressed.

“Now we know for a fact that unscrupulous persons continue to land, especially in some of the Family Islands,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “One of the reasons for that is because they have (an) unscrupulous bias.”

This is in the form of restaurants that continue to purchase from them, he said.

In terms of public education and awareness, the director said they continue to remind, not only fishermen, but also the general public of what the laws are that govern the commercial fishing industry and more specifically lobster season.

When asked about the challenges of foreign vessels and poachers, Mr Bethel responded that under the Fisheries Act other authorities have the power to enforce fisheries laws.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be enforced by a member of my department, but it can be enforced by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and custom officers because they have the authority under the fisheries act to enforce them," he said.

Mr Bethel said he wants to wish all Bahamian lobster fishermen a successful and productive season.

“I want to wish them the best even in the midst of higher fuel prices, I want to wish them the best. Let me say that last year's 2021-2022 season was a bumper year in terms of exports and the price that fishers were receiving for the harvesting of crawfish.”

He added that there is potential for the further development of the sector. However, it is important to adhere to the management plan and the rules and regulations that govern the sector.

“We also work with the various fishing associations with the country and the two major ones being The Bahamas Commercial Fisher’s Alliance and the National Fisher’s Association. Both of those bodies are comprised of actual stakeholders. When I say stakeholders I’m talking about fishers, processors, and buyers in the country. We seek their assistance and work closely with them in terms of management and safeguarding the fishery sector.”

He added he wants to continue to work with the other agencies in efforts of protecting and safeguarding marine resources.