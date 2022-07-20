Work continues on Village Road project

WORK on the Village Road Improvement Project is making progress.

The project is designed to bring upgrades to buried utilities on slightly less than a mile of roadway on Village Road between St Andrew’s Drive and Montagu Beach.

New traffic signals, the removal of existing pavement, installation of new pavement, electrical ducts, water mains and services and construction of junction improvements are included.

Proposed changes include widening to three lanes from the New Providence Road Improvement Project - at the approach of the Village Road Plaza, a median lane near Queen’s College, which will make turning easier, the addition of a turning lane at St Andrew’s Drive and the removal of a silk cotton tree at Parkgate and Village roads for the provision of a turning lane.

According to the Ministry of Works and Utilities, the completion date of the project is September 2022.

Photos: Patrick Hanna/BIS