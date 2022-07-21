Area of Miami renamed as Little Bahamas

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE City of Miami Commission has renamed a portion of Coconut Groove, Miami to “Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove”.

The momentous naming recognises the significant contribution Bahamians made in building Miami and Coral Gables in the 19th century after hundreds of forefathers moved to build homes and work as labourers and artisans.

The naming of the neighbourhood comes at a time when the West Groove is under pressure from gentrification that threatens to displace longtime residents, which includes descendants of Bahamian settlers and early pioneers, according to The Miami Herald.

In a press release, Iram Lewis, Central Grand Bahama MP, said he is excited to see the change come to fruition.

Mr Lewis said: “I am also excited to see The Bahamas join the little community of Caribbean countries in the state, such as Little Haiti and Little Havana, to be recognised for their influence in the communities that now make up the great city.”

It is his hope that with this rename Bahamian culture is introduced to new generations of Bahamians and non-Bahamians.

The member of Parliament gave special thanks to Commissioner Ken Russell, Sonless Martin and congresswoman Frederica Wilson- all of whom are of Bahamian descent and ensured the renaming came.

Mr Martin said the marking of the area’s historical and cultural importance brings him a sense of pride as he had a significant role in the renaming.

“Being born from Bahamian parents it brings me a sense of pride, joy, and accomplishment to see the renaming take place,” Mr Martin said. “Bahamians have been very instrumental in the development of the City of Miami.”

“My role varies from lobbying officials, to soliciting letters of support, and speaking to community leaders in support of the name change,” he added.