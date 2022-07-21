Darville ‘horrified’ at damage to pristine waters

By JADE RUSSELL

ENVIRONMENTALIST Joseph Darville says he was “horrified” that the “pristine” island of Exuma was marred by 30,000 gallons of oil spilled into its waters.

Mr Darville acknowledged that while this kind of incident can happen, the government should focus on prevention by implementing the necessary precautions.

“The problem is I have never seen the use of oil booms or containment of oil equipment in The Bahamas,” Mr Darville said, “not even Clifton where we’ve had significant-massive oil spillages over the years. If we command whatever equipment is necessary to contain the oil, then I don’t anticipate any sort of damage to the reputation of Exuma as being one of the most beautiful spots on planet earth.

“The fact is we got to have more commonsense so that we have the necessary equipment. Yes, we are going to continue to bring oil into the country. I mean that’s a necessity. But these types of accidents can happen and, therefore, we should have all the contingencies for sucking up oil,” the activist continued.

Recounting the massive oil spill in 2019 at the Equinor South Riding Point Facility in East Grand Bahama, Mr Darville stressed: “We have no contingency plans in this country. It took Equinor, a huge company like that, four days before they were able to command sufficient equipment and personnel from abroad to come into Grand Bahama.

“Equinor, which is still less than two thirds cleaned up, we know nothing about what penalty is going to be imposed on them. We have no access to information to find out whether or not Equinor has paid a fine for the damage,” he noted.

The activist said the incident speaks volumes that it will be absolutely “insane” and even “beyond stupid” to think the country should allow oil drilling.

“This is now the second event of an oil spillage. Which signals to us that we have no business even thinking about dealing with oil.”

Ahead of Mr Darville’s comments, Exuma’s Island Administrator Cristian Palacious said officials on the island had managed to contain the area of the spill.

When asked about some of the local businesses complaining of the smell of the oil spilled, Ms Palacious responded: “There’s a team coming down, environmental health is a part of that team, the experts who deal in this area. So, once they come, I think they will be able to advise on how we can deal with that.”

A couple in Georgetown, Exuma, Michael and Monica Minns, mentioned to The Tribune that there was a strong smell of oil in the area, however where they were located they could not see any residue in the water.

