35,000 gallons of diesel spill into Exuma waters

THIRTY-five thousand gallons of diesel spilled into the once blue and pristine waters off an Exuma bay as a vessel contracted by Sun Oil was offloading fuel to Bahamas Power and Light at George Town.
Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper described the incident as a “significant spill”, while Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of environmental planning and protection said: “This is an extreme situation.”
Reports were that the incident happened sometime before 5pm on Tuesday and 4am yesterday, when a vessel – The Arabia – was offloading.
The incident prompted a mass of officials, including Mr Cooper, Works Minister Alfred Sears, Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis, Environment Minister Vaugh Miller, law enforcement and other officials to visit the site where remediation efforts got under way yesterday.
Mr Sears from the scene of the incident said there was a “political will to expedite this within 24 hours to have this matter, to have this diesel removed.”
He said additional resources were being mobilised, with officials dealing with flammable matters.
Further, he said additional booms were being provided to the site along with more pumps that were secured by BPL.
Mr Cooper initially made the startling announcement during the morning sitting of Parliament yesterday: “My information is that sometime last night between 5pm and 4am, a vessel by the name of The Arabian, a contractor for Sun Oil, was offloading fuel to BPL in the area of the Old Navy Base, George Town area of Exuma, and this morning.
“We are advised at the moment that the oil is contained in the bay area of the Exuma Sail Club,” he also said at the time. “I’ve spoken to the relevant ministers - Works (and) Transport and I am at the moment reliably advised that all of the agencies of government are deployed to mitigate the matter.”
Mr Cooper initially told the House that 30,000 gallons was spilled, but later he reported at the site that officials pegged the volume of waste at around 35,000 gallons. By that time, he said the spill appeared to have been contained.
“We got reports of there being a spill of what is to be believed some 35, 000 gallon of diesel that was intended to go to BPL,” he later said. “We are happy that it is contained or appears to be contained.”
He added: “What we really wanted to do is come here to show our support and to demonstrate that all of the agencies and arms of government are committed to ensuring that this problem is mitigated as best as possible as quickly as possible.”
In a statement Sun Oil confirmed that the MT Arabian, owned by D&T Shipping, discovered a leak during the discharging process.
“At sunrise and upon further assessment of the situation, the crew deployed absorbent pads and containment buoys near the shoreline,” the statement read.
“Fuel recovery procedures remain ongoing, led by owners of the MT Arabian. The company’s president, Greg Stuart, has pledged his full cooperation in this incident. Additionally, Sun Oil’s leadership team activated its crisis management protocol and traveled to Exuma to further assess and respond to the situation.”
Clinton Rolle, managing director and general manager of Sun Oil Limited said the protection of the environment remained critical to his organization.
“We have initiated our crisis management team and operations to effectively manage this unfortunate situation. Additionally, we are working in partnership with Bahamas government officials and agencies to professionally manage this situation. We will provide the necessary resources and assistance to address and resolve this situation,” he said.
The company further stated: “Sun Oil cares about our environment and commits to providing additional relevant information regarding this incident. Local media will be briefed further as we have access to more details.”
For her part, Housing and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis said government officials said there would be a meeting with relevant stakeholders, adding the question of penalties would eventually be looked at.
She said: “My permanent secretary confirmed that there would be a meeting convened with the National Oil Spill Committee to where they discussed mitigation methods and the investigation report that they would have to receive, once it’s completed.
“And then they would move any penalties that would be coming. That matter would be dealt with in partnership with the Ministry of the Environment and also the Office of the Attorney General.
“Once that’s confirmed, the report, who is the immediate party that’s responsible for the spill, then other penalties will come and that will be decided by the Ministry of the Environment, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, and obviously guided by the office of the Attorney General.”
Ahead of officials visiting the scene, St Anne’s MP Adrian White called the spill “particularly alarming”.
“I do appreciate that the deputy leader, the member for Exumas and Ragged Island, is no longer in the house and I hope that’s as a result of his growing attention to this issue,” Mr White said. “I think it was great that he brought to the public immediately. That’s what we need to be doing even though there are reporters in the gallery. As members of Parliament, representers of our constituency, we need to be reporting to the people.”
He added: “I don’t know what provisions are in place for a tanker like that, whether there’s existing insurance that can be communicated to the public in the coming days so that there can be some satisfaction as to the remediation efforts, which will be extremely costly as well reoccurring in future damages that persons in those communities will have to face.
“I don’t know also whether there is going to be a volunteer opportunity conveyed to members of the public who may wish to run down to the Exumas now. Fly down to the Exumas now to assist with trying to clear some of this oil spillage or if there is any type of barrier that has been put up.”
Mr Sears at the time responded to some of Mr White’s concerns, noting efforts from some law enforcement agencies.
The works minister said: “The deputy prime minister, the minister of transport, including myself and works and our respective technical teams along with the deputy prime minister will be leaving Nassau at 12 today for Exuma.
“A technical team from BPL and also from the ministry of environment has already gone to Exuma. The operator of the ship has advised that their company in Grand Bahama is on its way with booms and other mitigation and remediation equipment.”
“I’ve spoken directly with the commodore of the defense force this morning and its assets is on the way to Exuma. The commissioner of police, I’ve spoken with the commissioner who’s out of the jurisdiction, and the deputy commissioner of police is coordinating with the team members in Exuma.
“Not depending on the contractor and Sun Oil but certainly from the government’s perspective, independent government agents are on the ground – others on their way to that site. And every reasonable effort will be made to contain and to remove and to remediate because it’s a matter of extreme importance to people of the Exumas and to the country…report will be made in early course.”
Mr White acknowledged the efforts made thus far but highlighted the desire for accountability.
In her assessment of the matter yesterday, Dr Neely-Murphy said: “…Officials have in custody the hose that was breached. At this point a second boom has been installed to continue to contain the fuel. This is an extreme situation, but it occurred in a location that makes it easier than most to contain. Officers were on site from late this morning and will return in the morning to continue the rapid assessment.
“The pumping exercise will continue throughout the evening at the site of the spill. Assessments of the impact to the immediate and nearshore environments and the possible effect on wildlife will continue, however, in the morning.”
tribanon 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
What a flipping costly circus!
Here we see a huge flock of mostly useless political talking heads flying to Exuma at the taxpayers' expense to prance around and squawk like a bunch of confused clucking hens with no consequence for or value to the clean-up effort underway.
And most of these prancing, clucking and squawking hens like JoBeth Coleby-Davis will only have succeeded in introducing political mayhem and confusion to the clean-up effort.
This incident only necessitates the onsite presence of those government officials tasked with handling such emergencies under the emergency plan that should exist for such oil spillage incidents.
The last thing needed here was the piling on at the spillage site of every lookie-loo political talking head in our country. It's as if the lookie-loo government ministers and their entourages have nothing better they should be doing for the Bahamian people within their own cabinet portfolios.
Meanwhile the greedy Snake and Anthony Robinson are probably laughing at all the political confusion as they discuss with lawyers for Focol/Sun Oil how to go about mitigating their losses in this matter at the expense of the taxpayers by taking advantage of our incompetent elected officials.
DDK 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Sadly you are too right. What a mess. Pun fully intended. How much lower can we go? We must be pretty near the bottom now🤢 All is not lost. Officials have the hose that was breached in custody. What a bunch of morons!
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
Don't be telling me there's no Oil in the Bahamas, I'd seen it.
newcitizen 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
No doubt that BPL will be paying for that diesel too. What does SunOil usually fleece BPL for, $5/gallon? Just add it onto our fuel surcharge this month.
JohnQ 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
How is it possible that 35,000 +/- gallons of fuel oil were released, spilled or leaked ? What procedures are in place at BPL for the offloading process and were the procedures followed? Was the off loading process being properly monitored?
All the more reason to rapidly move forward with LNG, wind, solar and wind produced hydrogen.
tribanon 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Given that the MT Arabian and its crew were contracted by FOCOL/Sun Oil to transport the oil to BPL's Exuma storage facility, I suspect the invoiced terms of the sale/purchase were what is commonly known in the business as DAT, i.e. Delivery at Terminal.
That being the case, BPL should incur no loss attributable to the spilled oil because the oil never made it into BPL's storage tank as is so clearly evidenced by the photos of the oil in the sea. Both BPL and government senior officials need to be wary of all the talk by Snake about a ruptured hose being responsible for the incident.
Snake seems to be making every effort to subtly imply or infer that somehow BPL alone should be made to bear full responsibility for the purportedly damaged hose he claims caused the spill.
