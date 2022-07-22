First Bahamian woman to work with NASA reaches out to students

AISHA Bowe, who made history as the first Bahamian woman to work with NASA as an aerospace engineer, is now seeking 50 Bahamian students to award scholarships to so that they can attend Lingo Solution’s HACK 2022 coding camp.

Ms Bowe launched the camp in 2015 at St Andrew’s School, but was unable to continue it for the past two years as a result of the pandemic.

She spent that time speaking across the United States and Europe about the importance of preparing youth for tech careers.

She also appeared in the ‘In Her Element’ documentary hosted by Meena Harris as one of three outstanding women in STEM making a difference in the world.

Ms Bowe has appeared in major outlets such as ‘Essence’, ‘Black Enterprise’, ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to talk about LINGO, a coding kit for teens that she created.

The kit has been so well received that the government of Bermuda and HBCU’s like Albany State University in the United States have incorporated it into their school systems.

Now, she’s headed back to The Bahamas from August 2-6, 2022, to work with students in grade 9 to 12 to provide them with hands on experience.

Participants of LINGO Solution’s HackBahamas 2022 Camp must be able to attend from 9am to 4pm on each of the scheduled days and parents and sponsors are invited to attend the presentation day on Saturday.

“It’s not just about math and science,” explained Ms Bowe. “We are explaining to teens how to use these skills in sports, music and song composition, and even teaching them the fundamentals of crypto, and showing them why they ought to be excited to work with companies that are right in The Bahamas that could use the talents.

“It is especially important to me to provide these scholarships to students who may not ordinarily have the funds to participate in such things, so lower income families and government school students are absolutely encouraged to apply.”

Ms Bowe said that there are still opportunities for sponsors to be a part of the event, which is being put on through LINGO, adding she is very much open to engage with other companies who would like to connect with her.

The deadline for students to apply via www.bahamascamp.com is Saturday, July 23, 2022, while interested sponsors are invited to email info@ambassador-agency.com by Tuesday, July 25.