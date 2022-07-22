Victim, 18, shot dead inside his own home

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE family of 18-year-old Keithon Johnson, who was shot and killed yesterday, were in tears as they struggled to come to terms with his death.

His killing was one of two murders yesterday. The second incident saw a man fatally stabbed on Paradise Island.

In an interview yesterday, loved ones of Johnson relived the moment when a masked man entered their house and fired a series of shots.

Relatives also told of the harrowing moment when the gunman pointed his weapon at the victim’s 11-year-old brother as he dragged his wounded older sibling into a bedroom.

According to police reports, Johnson was at his home at around 12.25am Thursday when he was approached and shot by a man wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital by EMS where he died of his injuries.

Natasha Ferguson, the victim’s mother, told The Tribune in the moments after his shooting, that he called for her three times. However, unaware that he was shot and dying, she believed he was either playing around or having an argument with his girlfriend.

“He called me, but I thought he and his girlfriend were just playing or rowing,” a tearful Ms Ferguson said. “The only thing that is playing in my head is how I heard him call out for me three times saying ‘mummy, mummy, mummy’.

“My 11-year-old son dragged Keithon’s body in the room, the gunman pointed the gun at my 11- year-old son,” Ms Ferguson said.

Ms Ferguson described her murdered son as someone who loved and interacted with everyone. She said the 18-year-old was very mannerly and had dreams of having his own business one day.

His girlfriend, Ra’shae Fortune, who lives near the victim’s home held back tears as she recounted what transpired.

Ms Fortune said: “When I opened my room door all I heard was gunshots, so I ran outside because I heard his sisters screaming their heads off. I saw them carrying him in the car and all I did was just run behind them on the corner. I held him up, tried to talk to him, and tried to keep him breathing.”

Ms Fortune described the victim as being her “heart”, adding he would always talk about them building a future together and one day having a family of their own.

When asked if Mr Johnson ever felt scared for his life, Ms Fortune said he kept certain things from her because he knew she was protective of him.

“I know guys would bother him and his brother when they would go out. They would attack him with cutlass, threaten him and throw rocks at his house. Anywhere he went, he didn’t feel really protected unless he had someone beside him.”

The grieving mother expressed her frustration and dismay at the deaths of so many young people.

“These people aren’t putting in place the things they need to. Carry these fellas to the jail to show them what’s really going on or even to the morgue,” she said.

Less than eight hours later yesterday, a man was stabbed to death on Paradise Island in the area of Paradise Island’s docking terminal.

Police said: “Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased got into an argument with the suspect and was subsequently stabbed in his upper body.

“Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who find themselves engaged in heated conversations to find alternate avenues to resolve them. Try to remain calm, and respectful and if this doesn’t work, walk away, and find an independent mediator (pastor, family member, social worker, civic leader, teachers, or counselors) to bring resolve amicably.”