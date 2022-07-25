‘World wants us to absorb all who leave Haiti’ - PM

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said despite the world suggesting that The Bahamas “should absorb all of those who leave Haiti”, the government will not open the country’s borders to irregular migration.

He said this is because we do not have the resources to do so.

Prime Minister Davis was asked about his government’s position on irregular migration and how they plan to tackle the issue after over a dozen Haitian migrants died after their boat capsized early Sunday.

Officials believe the group were en route to Florida from The Bahamas in a “suspected human smuggling operation.”

It is not clear how they arrived into the country or whether they were documented or not.

Yesterday, Mr Davis expressed confidence in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s efforts to protect the country’s borders and prevent human smuggling.

“The world is suggesting that we should absorb all of those who leave Haiti. That’s what they will say to me,” Mr Davis said during a press conference yesterday.

“When I was at the summit of Americas, they wanted me to sign onto an irregular migration declaration but we have our own peculiar circumstances which I keep reminding the world of. We’re unable to open our borders to irregular migration and our refugees either because of are own limited resources and because they ask us to do things, but at the end of the day, who foot’s the bill? You, the taxpayers so we have a delicate balance that we are going through so in so far as exiting, between the police force and the immigration department, they are collaborating to ensure that we assist in preventing the exiting of the irregular migrants here who loosely head to the north.”

Mr Davis also raised concern about the state of turmoil in Haiti and noted that regional leaders were looking at how best to resolve some of the issues in Haiti.

“CARICOM has appointed myself, as prime minister of The Bahamas, and the prime minister of Jamaica and I think the prime minister as the committee to look into how we could resolve the issues in Haiti,” he said.

“We just had a resolution – part of that resolution was finally passed about two weeks or about a week and a half ago so that we continue the presence of the UN peacekeepers on the ground. The question is whether there will be any intervention.”

Mr Davis continued: “You know our mission of CARICOM has always been that the solution has to be a Haitian solution rather than an imposed suit. That continues to be our position and we are to engage very soon in attempting to bring the factions together.”

“At the moment, it’s just the gang wars and it’s a failed state as we speak and efforts to bring the warring parties, and when I say the gang leaders together, are in train as I speak.”

“And so we’re just going to keep our fingers crossed. The situation in Haiti is really serious and we don’t know what the answer will be. There are talks about imposing the will of other countries onto the people, but again, as I said, we want it to be a Haitian solution, but where that is possible.”