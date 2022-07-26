Suspect accused of assault with intent to rape

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services from a Magistrate’s Court yesterday after he was charged of assault with intent to rape.

The act was allegedly against a 23-year-old woman.

Jason Pinder, 44, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday.

On July 22 in New Providence, Pinder is alleged to have assaulted a 23-year-old woman intending to have sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Due to the severity of the offence the accused was not required to enter a plea. However, he was informed that his case would proceed by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The accused was further told that he could apply for bail through the Supreme Court, where his trial will ultimately be held.

While discussing the topic of his bail the accused informed the Magistrate that he had not had contact with his family since his arrest last week.

Although Pinder indicated that he doesn’t know any of his family members’ telephone numbers, Magistrate Vogt-Evans told him that the court would assist him in trying to contact them.

Until such time that bail is granted to Pinder he will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Pinder is expected to return to court for service of his VBI on October 17.