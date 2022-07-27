EDITORIAL: What happens to the survivors?

THE tragedy on Sunday that claimed the lives of at least 17 people when a boat capsized in rough seas near Blackbeard’s Cay is far from the end of the story.

A number of people are still missing, and perhaps may never be found. But there are 25 people who were found alive, and the question arises what becomes of them.

Yesterday, Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell said that only two of those 25 had the necessary work permits to be in The Bahamas.

Those who had permits may well have been in our country for some time – but for the others, many may well have been here illegally, and some may only have arrived recently as they passed through a chain of human smugglers as they sought to reach the United States.

For those that had work permits, being part of an illegal smuggling operation would be a breach of the law, and they could well see those permits revoked.

But at the same time, some of them may have been travelling with those who died. They may have lost friends, they may have lost family, they may not know what has become of some of those who are still missing.

Mr Bell said: “We want to be humane about what we do and how we do things given the tragedy, but at the same time, we have laws to enforce and we want to ensure that we do precisely that.”

Quite what being humane looks like in this situation is hard to say. We hope it means that those who have lost people have the time to come to terms with that loss before any further legal action. We hope that it means access to legal services for all concerned so the rules are followed properly. As Mr Bell says, though, there are indeed rules.

It seems inevitable that the survivors will be returned to Haiti, with due process followed.

Three people have been arrested so far, but it is unlikely an operation of this scale will have been run by just three people. This will be just part of a bigger chain.

Whatever evidence the survivors can offer should prove invaluable to law enforcement.

We have already seen the hazards that those being smuggled can face. Those who run these operations must be placed in no doubt that they too will face hazards – those of being arrested and put before the courts, along with every member of the operation that can be detained.

These criminals are predators, and they should have no place in our society. They feed the chain of crime. They prey upon the desperate.

The Bahamas has long been a hotspot for trafficking, either people reaching our shores or using us as a waypoint to go on to the US. The truth is that the biggest part of stopping that is to tackle the issues in the countries those migrants are coming from. But in the meantime, the boats keep moving – and we have to stop such exploitation as best we can.

Have mercy and kindness for those who have lost people. Seek justice for those who were lost.