‘Happy at quick response - but must not happen again’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CATHERINE Booker, Exuma programme coordinator of The Bahamas National Trust, says officials are happy there was a quick response from the government regarding cleanup efforts of the diesel spill on the island last week.

While Ms Booker acknowledged that the incident is unfortunate, she said the government should ensure necessary precautions are taken to avoid a repeated offence.

“Well obviously it’s a terrible accident - that was something that we would always want to see avoided and precautions taken so that it doesn’t happen,” she said.

Officials have said that Exuma’s diesel recovery is “down to the last 10-15 percent.”

Valiant Marine Salvage is doing all the clean-up from the shoreline. Its main salvage boat has not been deployed despite the work being “tedious and backbreaking” as well as very “labour intensive.” A team of 12 persons were working at the site near the Old Navy Base, after most of the spill was contained in the bay near the Exuma Sailing Club.

The BNT representative said despite the unfortunate situation, the government is to be commended on its quick response with clean-up efforts.

Ms Booker said: “So, we are very saddened that it did happen, but we’re also encouraged that there was a quick response by government agencies to get the spill contained.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether any fines will be levied against the parties involved in the spill, which occurred when a hose “ruptured” while transferring diesel fuel from the MT Arabian, a vessel owned by a third party and contracted by Sun Oil, to Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) storage tank.